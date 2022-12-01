BTECH to host Santa for first time since pandemic

Bridgeland Technical College is hosting Santa’s North Pole Extravaganza on Friday.

The formerly annual event had been canceled for the past two years to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, BTECH outreach coordinator Charlie Stavely mentioned the college’s excitement for the Extravaganza.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back. We love seeing kids run up and down the halls excited to go from one workshop to the next,” he said in the press release. “There will be plenty of fun that night.”

