© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

BTECH to host Santa for first time since pandemic

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published December 1, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
An open room decorated with presents and red ribbons as well as other Christmas decor
Photo courtesy of BTECH
A visual of Santa's North Pole Extravaganza held at Bridgerland Technical College.

Bridgeland Technical College is hosting Santa’s North Pole Extravaganza on Friday.

The formerly annual event had been canceled for the past two years to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, BTECH outreach coordinator Charlie Stavely mentioned the college’s excitement for the Extravaganza.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event back. We love seeing kids run up and down the halls excited to go from one workshop to the next,” he said in the press release. “There will be plenty of fun that night.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalBridgerland Technical College
Related Content