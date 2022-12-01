© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Hale Center Theater offers a 'sensory-friendly' performance

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published December 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST
The "sensory-friendly" performance is the first of its kind at Hale Center Theatre.

Hale Center Theatre is offering a “sensory-friendly” version of its production of “The Little Mermaid” for audience members with sensitivities to light and sound or a decreased ability to remain silent or still during a performance.

The show, which will be held on December 3rd, is the first of its kind to be offered by the theater.

Throughout the production, volume levels will be reduced for sound effects, flashing lights will be removed, and ushers will be available to assist audience members when needed.

