Utah News

Rocky Anderson announces his candidacy for Salt Lake City mayor

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published December 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST
Rocky Anderson
Rockyanderson.org
/
Former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson.

Former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson has announced he is running for reelection. He served as mayor from 2000 through 2008.

In his remarks announcing his candidacy, Anderson highlighted his achievements as mayor, including the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Games, successful environmental protection programs and criminal justice reform. His remarks criticized current city leadership, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall, for what he called a “terrible record” on crime and for raising property taxes.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
