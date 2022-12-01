Rocky Anderson announces his candidacy for Salt Lake City mayor

Former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson has announced he is running for reelection. He served as mayor from 2000 through 2008.

In his remarks announcing his candidacy, Anderson highlighted his achievements as mayor, including the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Games, successful environmental protection programs and criminal justice reform. His remarks criticized current city leadership, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall, for what he called a “terrible record” on crime and for raising property taxes.