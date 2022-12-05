© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Individual uses bear mace during fight at Ogden mall, sending someone to hospital

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 5, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
Visit Ogden
The Newgate Mall in Ogden, Utah.

During a fight that broke out at an Ogden mall on Friday, somebody used bear mace to spray multiple people, sending one of them to the hospital.

Ogden police say that the fight took place at Newgate Mall where two groups of people engaged in a confrontation with each other. Officials say that the two groups knew each other before the confrontation and it was an isolated incident. The confrontation quickly escalated into a full-on fight where one of the individuals used a can of bear spray as a weapon, primarily using it on one other individual.

Several other individuals were affected by the mace and were briefly treated at the scene following the incident, but the person who was directly sprayed suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The fire department was also called to ventilate the building from the mace.

As of Saturday evening, an investigation into the incident has been launched but no arrests have been made. Police also say that they haven’t been able to identify the person who used the mace.

Jared Gereau
