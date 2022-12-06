Learning oral storytelling can improve children's reading and writing skills

A study from researchers at Utah State University and University of Texas at Austin found that teaching students to tell stories orally could help with their reading and writing skills.

First through fourth grade students with language and literacy difficulties were put in a three-month program where they learned the elements of a story and how story elements work together. They then created their own stories orally rather than writing them down, where they could become stuck due to issues with spelling or handwriting. The students were tested five months after the program, and those who learned and practiced oral storytelling improved their skills more than the control group.