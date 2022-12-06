Watch Mars disappear and reappear this week

People across the country will be able to watch Mars disappear and reappear on Wednesday evening. The red planet will be blocked by the moon for Utahns at around 7:41pm, and then will reappear about an hour later. Exact times will vary slightly depending on the location.

Optical aid won’t be needed to view the event, especially with how bright Mars has been lately, but binoculars or small telescopes could enhance the view.

This sort of event, called a lunar occultation, is not especially rare, but is uncommon enough that most people haven’t seen one.