Utah News

Watch Mars disappear and reappear this week

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published December 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST
Picture of the top half of Mars, a reddish-brown planet with lots of visible craters.
NASA

People across the country will be able to watch Mars disappear and reappear on Wednesday evening. The red planet will be blocked by the moon for Utahns at around 7:41pm, and then will reappear about an hour later. Exact times will vary slightly depending on the location.

Optical aid won’t be needed to view the event, especially with how bright Mars has been lately, but binoculars or small telescopes could enhance the view.

This sort of event, called a lunar occultation, is not especially rare, but is uncommon enough that most people haven’t seen one.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
