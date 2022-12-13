Logan Krispy Kreme suffers small fire

© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned.

According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”

The department received a call notifying them of the fire just after 12 p.m.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

