Logan Krispy Kreme suffers small fire

A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned.

According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”

The department received a call notifying them of the fire just after 12 p.m.

