Logan Krispy Kreme suffers small fire
A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned.
According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”
The department received a call notifying them of the fire just after 12 p.m.
Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.
This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.