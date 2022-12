Gov. Spencer Cox has nominated Coral Sanchez to serve as a judge in Utah’s 3rd District Court covering Salt Lake, Tooele and Summit counties. The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is asking for public comments on the nomination by Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Comments can be sent electronically to senatejudicialnominees@le.utah.gov or mailed to the Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee at the Utah State Capitol.