Utah News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responds to signing of Respect for Marriage Act

Utah Public Radio | By Herald Journal Staff
Published December 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
Colorful flowers blooming in front of a church temple
The Associated Press
In this August 2015 file photo, flowers bloom in front of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages.

Some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were at the ceremony Tuesday in Washington, DC. Following the ceremony at the White House, the Utah-based faith responded.

In a statement released Tuesday, the church said it supports the act, because it supports the protection of religious freedom, but affirmed its doctrinal stance that marriage is between a man and woman — a stance that the church said is “well known and will remain unchanged.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
