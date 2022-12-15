The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responds to signing of Respect for Marriage Act

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriages.

Some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were at the ceremony Tuesday in Washington, DC. Following the ceremony at the White House, the Utah-based faith responded.

In a statement released Tuesday, the church said it supports the act, because it supports the protection of religious freedom, but affirmed its doctrinal stance that marriage is between a man and woman — a stance that the church said is “well known and will remain unchanged.”

