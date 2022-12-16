© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Free Christmas concert to be held December 19 at Vivint Arena

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
An orchestra performing in Vivint arena while wearing Santa hats
Photo by: Larry H. and Gail Miller Family

The Larry H. and Gail Miller family’s 38th annual Christmas concert and sing-along will be hosted at Vivint Arena on Monday, December 19.

Inviting everyone in the community to gather for a special night of Christmas carols, this year’s concert will feature Mat and Savanna Shaw alongside emcee Kurt Bestor. The 60-piece West Valley Symphony of Utah conducted by Donny Gilbert will also be featured.

Steve Miller, chair of the Larry H. Miller Company says that his family is honored to continue this family Christmas tradition of providing a free holiday concert to the community, a tradition that has been kept alive since 1997.

Additional guests will include both Santa Claus and the Jazz Bear, joining in with the community for the holiday fun. More information can be found here.

