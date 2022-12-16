Free Christmas concert to be held December 19 at Vivint Arena

The Larry H. and Gail Miller family’s 38th annual Christmas concert and sing-along will be hosted at Vivint Arena on Monday, December 19.

Inviting everyone in the community to gather for a special night of Christmas carols, this year’s concert will feature Mat and Savanna Shaw alongside emcee Kurt Bestor. The 60-piece West Valley Symphony of Utah conducted by Donny Gilbert will also be featured.

Steve Miller, chair of the Larry H. Miller Company says that his family is honored to continue this family Christmas tradition of providing a free holiday concert to the community, a tradition that has been kept alive since 1997.