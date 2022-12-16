Ice fishing tips for Cache Valley anglers

Jack Frost has come to town — and that means anglers, if they have not already, will be heading to their favorite ice fishing hole.

But according to Mark Hadley, northern region outreach manager with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, anglers may need to curb their enthusiasm a bit to make sure ice has properly formed at the lakes and reservoirs.

“When ice first starts to form, people are excited to get out and fish,” he said. “But you want to be sure that ice conditions are such that you can be out on the ice safely.”

The three main ice fishing waters in Cache Valley are Hyrum Reservoir — the area’s largest and most popular destination, Hadley said — Newton Reservoir and Porcupine Reservoir. He did not have current conditions but said there was still a lot of open water at some of the sites last week. With temperatures dropping, however, ice may be starting to form.

