USU students strike up new boxing club

Though Utah State University already had over 100 clubs for students to participate in, the decision to approve Scott Swain’s application for a boxing club was a swift one.

The club meetings consist mostly of circuit training and occasional sparring, but the club does occasionally meet outside of the normal time to watch professional bouts.

Swain, a senior at USU, has been running the club since October. After boxing on his own for five years, some of his friends began to take notice and asked him to teach.

“Along with those friends that I started teaching last year, we decided it would be fun to get more people involved,” Swain said.

