New Utah bill looking to make it illegal to pass working snowplows

A new bill introduced ahead of the 2023 Utah Legislative session is aiming to make it illegal to pass snowplows throughout the state.

Currently, there aren’t any laws stopping Utah drivers from passing snowplows, but it is considered highly inconsiderate and dangerous by many. This bill is looking to change that by prohibiting all vehicles from passing working snowplows. In addition, the bill will also prohibit drivers from passing two more snowplows driving in the echelon formation.

The purpose of introducing this bill is to look after the safety of everybody on Utah roads, as dozens of Utah Department of Transportation snowplows have been hit and damaged by vehicles attempting to pass them while their blade was deployed throughout recent years.

The author of the bill, State Sen. Wayne Harper, will introduce it during the legislative session beginning on January 17.