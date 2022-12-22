© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

New Utah bill looking to make it illegal to pass working snowplows

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 22, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
A new bill introduced ahead of the 2023 Utah Legislative session is aiming to make it illegal to pass snowplows throughout the state.

Currently, there aren’t any laws stopping Utah drivers from passing snowplows, but it is considered highly inconsiderate and dangerous by many. This bill is looking to change that by prohibiting all vehicles from passing working snowplows. In addition, the bill will also prohibit drivers from passing two more snowplows driving in the echelon formation.

The purpose of introducing this bill is to look after the safety of everybody on Utah roads, as dozens of Utah Department of Transportation snowplows have been hit and damaged by vehicles attempting to pass them while their blade was deployed throughout recent years.

The author of the bill, State Sen. Wayne Harper, will introduce it during the legislative session beginning on January 17.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
