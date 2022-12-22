© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

With two positions opening, the Utah Wildlife Board is looking for applicants

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published December 22, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST
63a102d7aa5a0.jpg
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Wildlife Board is looking for two new members for 2023.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the board is involved in hunting, fishing and wildlife management decisions in the state and members of the public are being asked to apply.

One of the vacant seats must be filled by a resident in the Southeastern Region, which is primarily comprised of Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. The other seat must be filled by a person residing anywhere outside the northern region — ruling out applicants from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties among others.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

