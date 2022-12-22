With two positions opening, the Utah Wildlife Board is looking for applicants

The Utah Wildlife Board is looking for two new members for 2023.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the board is involved in hunting, fishing and wildlife management decisions in the state and members of the public are being asked to apply.

One of the vacant seats must be filled by a resident in the Southeastern Region, which is primarily comprised of Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties. The other seat must be filled by a person residing anywhere outside the northern region — ruling out applicants from Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties among others.

