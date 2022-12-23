Respiratory viruses on the rise in Cache Valley during holiday season

According to the Bear River Health Department, Cache County is following a national trend towards higher infection rates of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus and a decrease in COVID-19.

Angie White, a disease investigator with the BRHD, said there were 718 total reported cases of influenza during last flu season, which ran from October 2021 to May of this year. This season, there have already been 425 cases.

White specified the numbers are not an indicator of the total amount of flu cases, just those reported.

