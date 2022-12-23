Several stores to remain open on Christmas

Even though most stores will be closed on Christmas, allowing employees the opportunity to spend time with their families, several stores will still remain open on Christmas Day.

For those looking to stock up on groceries while everybody is at home or for those finding last-minute stocking stuffers, stores including Albertsons, CVS, 7-11, and Walgreens will remain open.

Not only are some stores opting to stay open on Christmas Day, but several restaurants including Denny’s Boston Market, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Waffle House, and Ruth’s Christ Steak House will all remain open for those looking for a cooked meal.