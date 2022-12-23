© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Several stores to remain open on Christmas

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 23, 2022 at 8:23 AM MST
Red and white neon billboard for Walgreens
Sachina Hobo
/
Unsplash

Even though most stores will be closed on Christmas, allowing employees the opportunity to spend time with their families, several stores will still remain open on Christmas Day.

For those looking to stock up on groceries while everybody is at home or for those finding last-minute stocking stuffers, stores including Albertsons, CVS, 7-11, and Walgreens will remain open.

Not only are some stores opting to stay open on Christmas Day, but several restaurants including Denny’s Boston Market, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, Waffle House, and Ruth’s Christ Steak House will all remain open for those looking for a cooked meal.

Tags
Utah News UPRChristmasBusiness
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content