Utah News

President Biden signs into law a bill to help protect Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published December 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST
Great Salt Lake

The Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act will establish a scientific monitoring and assessment program to preserve essential Saline Lake habitats within the Great Basin.

The legislation will provide resources for the U.S. Geological Survey, in coordination with other federal agencies, states, tribes, universities, non-profits and other stakeholders, to develop solutions for saving these lakes.

The Act aligns and builds upon work being done at the Utah State Legislature to increase water conservation and get more water into the declining Great Salt Lake.

