West Valley City freeway crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured

Following a three-vehicle crash on a freeway in West Valley City, several individuals have been injured and one was killed.

Lieutenant Levi Lloyd says that the accident occurred Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck traveling northbound on Mountain View Corridor struck a westbound vehicle.

A 30-year-old male was killed during the accident and was the sole occupant of the sedan involved in the crash. Several others involved in the accident were injured, but the 30-year-old victim is the only reported casualty.