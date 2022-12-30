© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Only a few days left in 2022 to make your tax-deductible donation! GIVE NOW
Utah News

West Valley City freeway crash leaves 1 person dead, several injured

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
poster_ee0ab053afab42cc99e319ffaa15d1ab.jpeg
Fox 13 News

Following a three-vehicle crash on a freeway in West Valley City, several individuals have been injured and one was killed.

Lieutenant Levi Lloyd says that the accident occurred Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck traveling northbound on Mountain View Corridor struck a westbound vehicle.

A 30-year-old male was killed during the accident and was the sole occupant of the sedan involved in the crash. Several others involved in the accident were injured, but the 30-year-old victim is the only reported casualty.

Tags
Utah News UPRWest Valley CityCar Accident
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content