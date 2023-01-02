UDOT works to keep Utah roads safe this year for drivers and plow operators

With the New Year bringing in a massive snowstorm, Utah snowplow drivers were kept busy keeping roads safe for drivers.

UDOT spokesman John Gleason says that each of the plow operators working for UDOT have taken their responsibilities very seriously by clearing roads and making them safe for everyone traveling around the state, making sure people get to their destinations safely.

But, it’s also important for Utahns to return the favor by giving these plows space to do their job. Highlighting how dangerous of a job plowing can be, Gleason shared a story about a snowplow operator being side-swiped by a semi that pushed the plow into a guardrail, flipping it.

Gleason recommends that drivers should remain about 200 to 300 feet behind a snowplow so they can remain safe while driving and so the plow operators can remain safe while doing their job.