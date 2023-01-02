Utah welcomes first baby of 2023, appropriately named ‘Wynter’

One of the first Utah babies to be born in 2023 was welcomed into the world soon after the clock struck midnight.

Named after the winter season, Wynter Kisa Magandazi was born at 12:34 a.m. on New Years Day at Murray’s Intermountain Medical Center. Wynter’s mother, Madi Magandazi, says that she was hoping to give birth on New Year’s Eve, but the baby ended up being born on New Year’s Day as one of Utah’s first babies of the new year.

Magandazi was diagnosed with high blood pressure on Friday and later admitted into the hospital, where she gave birth to the healthy baby at 37 weeks pregnant. Both she and her husband are grateful that their daughter is finally here and healthy.

Magandazi says that the baby’s middle name, Kisa, means “grace” in Luganda, the native language of Uganda, the country that her father is from.