© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

New bill proposes adding Diwali as a state commemorative period

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM MST
Fireworks celebrating Diwali light up over the Hudson River in New York City.
South Asian Engagement Foundation
Fireworks celebrating Diwali light up over the Hudson River in New York City.

Utahns may be adding another celebration to their calendars this year. A new bill introduced by Utah state Senator Lincoln Fillmore would recognize Diwali as a commemorative period, not an official state holiday, and create exceptions to allow the sale of fireworks beginning two days before the start of Diwali and ending on the last day of the holiday. The Indian “festival of lights” is a five-day celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonDiwaliUtah Legislature2023 Utah Legislative Session
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content