New bill proposes adding Diwali as a state commemorative period
Utahns may be adding another celebration to their calendars this year. A new bill introduced by Utah state Senator Lincoln Fillmore would recognize Diwali as a commemorative period, not an official state holiday, and create exceptions to allow the sale of fireworks beginning two days before the start of Diwali and ending on the last day of the holiday. The Indian “festival of lights” is a five-day celebration of the triumph of good over evil.