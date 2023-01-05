New Utah state veterinarian to start in August

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian.

The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Christensen to our department and are confident that he will serve the people of Utah well,” Craig Buttars, UDAF commissioner and former Cache County executive, said in the release.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.