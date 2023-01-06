DWR reports uptick in illegal wildlife kills in 2022

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has released details about 2022 illegal wildlife kills. Utah saw a slight increase in illegally killed wildlife last year, according to DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge.

In 2022, 1,283 animals and fish were killed illegally in the state as opposed to 1,153 the year prior. Bettridge says 782 fish were illegally harvested — making up the majority of the 2022 numbers. 179 deer were poached, along with five moose, one mountain goat, and a bear.

The number of animals killed illegally has been increasing over the past few years. And despite an increase in illegally killed animals, overall citations decreased by around 300 in 2022. According to Bettridge, most citations were for fishing without a valid permit.

Read the full story at HJNews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.