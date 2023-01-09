Bear Lake Monster Winterfest to be held at end of month

Bear Lake’s biggest winter event of the year is coming up this month, aiming to raising money for local non-profit The Family Place.

The festivities will be held Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Utah Bear Lake State Park Marina and Sunrise Resort and Event Center. According to the event’s website , the state parks entrance fee at the marina will be waived for attendees with the hope donations will be made to the nonprofit the event is fundraising for.

The annual event is a time to celebrate the winter season and all the various winter sports that are available during those months, said one of the event’s organizers, Samantha Coontz.

“It’s a great time to remember we can still have fun even though it’s cold,” Coontz said.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.