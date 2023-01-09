© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Grayscaled image of a person aiming a gun
Max Kleinen
/
Unsplash

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning.

A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.

An investigation has been launched regarding the incident and detectives are looking into the circumstances that led to her death and if there’s any trace to a potential shooter.

Currently, the victim’s name and other information hasn’t been released to the public.

Tags
Utah News UPROgdenFatal Shooting
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content