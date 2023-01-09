Ogden police launch investigation after woman found dead from gunshot wound

Ogden police officers responded to a call regarding the death of a 24-year-old woman shot and killed in Ogden early Sunday morning.

A post uploaded to the Ogden Police Department’s Facebook page says that officers arrived at the incident just before 6 a.m. and discovered the shooting victim, discovering that she died after suffering a gunshot wound.

An investigation has been launched regarding the incident and detectives are looking into the circumstances that led to her death and if there’s any trace to a potential shooter.

Currently, the victim’s name and other information hasn’t been released to the public.