© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Record-breaking amounts of fentanyl have been seized in Rocky Mountain states

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM MST
Dozens of bags of blue fentanyl pills and four blocks of compact powder sitting on a car hood.
Drug Enforcement Administration Rocky Mountain Division

A record-breaking number of doses of fentanyl were seized in the Rocky Mountain region over the last year. The Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Division, which includes Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, reported 5.8 million doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022. That’s 619,000 pills and 150 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Rocky Mountain Division, said it’s becoming easier for any person, even children, to buy these drugs at the click of a button. He also said the Rocky Mountains are geographically “on the front lines” in the fight against fenantyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported in November there has been a sharp increase in the lethality of fentanyl pills, after testing revealed six out of ten pills contained a deadly dose. Nationwide, the DEA reported the seizure of 370 million doses of fentanyl, which would be enough to kill every American.

Tags
Utah News UPRNarcoticsDrug Enforcement Administration
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content