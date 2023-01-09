Record-breaking amounts of fentanyl have been seized in Rocky Mountain states

A record-breaking number of doses of fentanyl were seized in the Rocky Mountain region over the last year. The Drug Enforcement Administration's Rocky Mountain Division, which includes Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, reported 5.8 million doses of fentanyl were seized in 2022. That’s 619,000 pills and 150 pounds of fentanyl powder.

Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Rocky Mountain Division, said it’s becoming easier for any person, even children, to buy these drugs at the click of a button. He also said the Rocky Mountains are geographically “on the front lines” in the fight against fenantyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) reported in November there has been a sharp increase in the lethality of fentanyl pills, after testing revealed six out of ten pills contained a deadly dose. Nationwide, the DEA reported the seizure of 370 million doses of fentanyl, which would be enough to kill every American.