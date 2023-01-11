2023 council chair and vice chair elected to Cache County Council

Council Member David Erickson was elected chair of the Cache County Council with Council Member Barbara Tidwell as vice chair during 2023’s first county council meeting Tuesday.

Council Member Nolan Gunnell nominated the pair, and Council Member Karl Ward seconded the motion.

The motion passed 6-1, with newly elected Council Member Mark Hurd being the lone opposition in the vote.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.