Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City.

The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation said that the men are believed to have fired shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.

The arrests come after more than a decade of investigative interviews and help from the public after the department offered a reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.