Men arrested in relation with a 14-year-old cold case

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2009 homicide cold case that took place in Salt Lake City.

The two men arrested are Nicholas Dean MacNeil and Aaron J. Paul Campbell. Both men are allegedly associated with the Nortenos gang and have a history of violent criminal activity.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation said that the men are believed to have fired shots that killed Cesar Ramirez 14 years ago.

The arrests come after more than a decade of investigative interviews and help from the public after the department offered a reward for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
