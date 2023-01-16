© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

University of Utah aims to add 5,000 student housing units by 2030

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM MST
Street view of red brick buildings at the University of Utah
University of Utah
Shoreline Ridge housing at the University of Utah

To combat a lack of on-campus and near-campus housing, the University of Utah is aiming to add up to 5,000 new housing units by 2030. Most public universities have 25% of students living on campus; for the U of U to reach this goal as enrollment grows, they will need about ten thousand housing units.

Some additions are already planned, with almost 1,000 beds being added to on-campus housing by fall 2023, 500 coming from the privately owned Ivory University House, and nearly 800 with the new Impact and Prosperity Epicenter, set to complete in August 2024.

The U of U plans to do both bond financing and private company work to fund the costly endeavor. Construction on the first new housing units is planned for 2024 with an expected completion in 2026.

Tags
Utah News UPRUniversity of UtahStudent Housing
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content