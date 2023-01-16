University of Utah aims to add 5,000 student housing units by 2030

To combat a lack of on-campus and near-campus housing, the University of Utah is aiming to add up to 5,000 new housing units by 2030. Most public universities have 25% of students living on campus; for the U of U to reach this goal as enrollment grows, they will need about ten thousand housing units.

Some additions are already planned, with almost 1,000 beds being added to on-campus housing by fall 2023, 500 coming from the privately owned Ivory University House, and nearly 800 with the new Impact and Prosperity Epicenter, set to complete in August 2024.

The U of U plans to do both bond financing and private company work to fund the costly endeavor. Construction on the first new housing units is planned for 2024 with an expected completion in 2026.