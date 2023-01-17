© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

USU researchers publish new CRISPR findings

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published January 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Two USU researchers in lab coats standing side by side
Mary-Ann Muffoletto | USU Public Relations
USU doctoral student Thomson Hallmark, left, and Ryan Jackson, assistant professor in USU's Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry publish new findings about CRISPR-associated nuclease Cas12a2 in two papers in Nature.

Researchers from Utah State University had two papers published in a major research journal earlier this month, focused on the discovery and details of a new CRISPR immune system.

USU biochemists Thomson Hallmark and Ryan Jackson partnered with Germany’s Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research, biotechnology company Benson Hill and the University of Texas at Austin in researching the system, called Cas12a2. Two papers covering their work appeared in the Jan. 4, 2023 edition of Nature.

CRISPR, or clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, are bacterial defense systems that can target genetic code. CRISPR contain genetic memories of past invaders, giving the systems a head start when combating them in the future.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

