Cache County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating inmate who fled from work release

Law officers are seeking the public’s help locating an inmate who fled from the county jail’s work release program.

According to an affidavit, Tayson Marroquin, 21, was released on Monday from the Cache County Jail under its work release program, which allows inmates to be temporarily released so they may go to their employment. The inmates are required to return to the jail after work. Marroquin never showed up at work on Monday, according to an affidavit, nor did he return to the jail.

“As such, he is in violation ... and is considered an escaped inmate,” according to the affidavit.

