Semi-truck trailer catches fire on I-80

Traffic heading east on I-80 was temporarily halted after a semi-truck’s trailer caught fire near Wanship Wednesday evening.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was heading eastbound on I-80 when the trailer caught fire at around 6:01 p.m., leading the driver to disconnect the trailer from the cab of the truck. Officials were forced to close the road for an extended period of time, diverting and turning around traffic heading eastbound.

An investigation was launched to discover the cause of the fire leading officials to discover that no hazardous materials were involved. Additionally, officials reported that nobody was injured in the incident.