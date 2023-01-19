© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Semi-truck trailer catches fire on I-80

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Firefighters putting out a semi-truck trailer caught on fire
Photo: Talin Bingham, via chimein

Traffic heading east on I-80 was temporarily halted after a semi-truck’s trailer caught fire near Wanship Wednesday evening.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was heading eastbound on I-80 when the trailer caught fire at around 6:01 p.m., leading the driver to disconnect the trailer from the cab of the truck. Officials were forced to close the road for an extended period of time, diverting and turning around traffic heading eastbound.

An investigation was launched to discover the cause of the fire leading officials to discover that no hazardous materials were involved. Additionally, officials reported that nobody was injured in the incident.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
