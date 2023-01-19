Utah Chief Justice gives State of the Judiciary address
Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant gave his State of the Judiciary address on Tuesday, updating the state legislature on the judicial branch’s priorities and goals for the new year. Durrant highlighted virtual court meetings as a way Utah’s judiciary has made the court more accessible, especially for Utahns in remote areas. He also asked the legislature for a judicial pay raise of 10%, citing concerns over the retention of judicial candidates and judges in Utah.