Utah News

Cache Valley bus driver arrested for allegedly downloading child porn

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

A Cache Valley bus driver is behind bars after being arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Logan Police Department, 61-year-old Darrin Smith of Hyrum allegedly downloaded child pornography to a home computer in the fall of 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the downloads occurred on Oct. 6, 12 and Nov. 6, and were detected by investigative software.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

