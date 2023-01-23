Cache Valley bus driver arrested for allegedly downloading child porn

A Cache Valley bus driver is behind bars after being arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Logan Police Department, 61-year-old Darrin Smith of Hyrum allegedly downloaded child pornography to a home computer in the fall of 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the downloads occurred on Oct. 6, 12 and Nov. 6, and were detected by investigative software.

