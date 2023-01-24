Driver flees from UPH near Kanab, speeds up to 170 mph

A driver near Kanab clocked in at over 130 miles per hour when fleeing from Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday.

32-year-old Jacob Zachary Reeves was driving near Kanab when he sped past a trooper in his 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. Arrest documents report that when the trooper turned around to pull Reeves over, he had sped up to 130 mph, but Reeves claims that he was going even faster, believing he was going between 150-170 mph.

Reeves disobeyed trooper commands telling him to stop but his tires were eventually spiked 30 miles from where he was originally caught speeding. Reeves also claims he had been stopped two hours earlier in Arizona for speeding and driving without a license.

Troopers discovered that Reeves’ North Carolina license had been suspended at the time of his arrest.