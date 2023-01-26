Updates on the construction of The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square

The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project, and along with that some of the areas of construction are scheduled to be completed this year.

A news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the progress made in last year’s construction and what is planned for the coming year.

In 2022 construction crews installed reinforced concrete beams under the temple foundation, completed excavation on the north side of the temple and began construction of pavilions among other projects.

In 2023 crews should be installing the base isolator system which would serve as bearing during an earthquake, and work on the Church Office Building Plaza, Main Street Plaza and gardens in the northwest corner is expected to be completed in the fall.