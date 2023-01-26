© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Updates on the construction of The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST
saltlaketemple.jpeg
KSL

The Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square are now three years into construction on a five-year project, and along with that some of the areas of construction are scheduled to be completed this year.

A news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided an update on the progress made in last year’s construction and what is planned for the coming year.

In 2022 construction crews installed reinforced concrete beams under the temple foundation, completed excavation on the north side of the temple and began construction of pavilions among other projects.

In 2023 crews should be installing the base isolator system which would serve as bearing during an earthquake, and work on the Church Office Building Plaza, Main Street Plaza and gardens in the northwest corner is expected to be completed in the fall.

Tags
Utah News UPRTemple SquareSalt Lake City
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content