Utah News

USU online ranked 11th in the nation

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM MST
Utah State University’s online bachelor program ranked 11th in the nation, according to the 2023 rankings issued by U.S. World and News Report, which is one of the preeminent college ranking systems.

USU has risen three spots from being ranked 14th for the 2022 ranking.

This is also the ninth consecutive year that USU has ranked in the top 25 of these rankings.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings were released after a competitive screening process of more than 300 universities.

The ranking criteria for online bachelor’s programs are based on services and technologies, engagement, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion.

