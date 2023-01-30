Season’s storms help snowpack, reservoirs

Cache Valley has gotten its share of snow this season, which bodes well for skiers, the spring runoff and, ultimately, drought conditions.

“It was nice to see another event move through the valley,” Jon Meyer, assistant state climatologist with the Utah Climate Center, said on Thursday of the previous day’s storm that had left an average of about 2 inches of snow on the valley floor. Friday’s storm left an additional 2 to 3 inches.

Skiers liked the snowfall, but he said the storms didn’t bring a lot of moisture with them.

“It was that famous Utah powder that we’re proud of,” Meyer said, noting the season overall has put the valley — and the state — in a good place for the coming spring and summer.

