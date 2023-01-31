A new bill seeks to make porcini the state mushroom of Utah

A Utah lawmaker is pushing a bill to make porcini the offical state mushroom of Utah. Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), wants to use this bill, HB 92, as a way to raise awareness of the important role mushrooms play in Utah’s ecosystem. Porcini mushrooms tend to grow in healthy, wet forests, so where there’s an abundance of mushrooms, there is probably also thriving nature. The Mushroom Society of Utah is supporting the bill, which will likely be heard in committee later this legislative session. If it passes, porcini will join 34 other official state symbols for Utah.