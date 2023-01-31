© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

A new bill seeks to make porcini the state mushroom of Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST
A porcini mushroom growing out of the ground. It's small and dark with a classic bulbous top.
Freida Mcmurtrie
/
Pixy

A Utah lawmaker is pushing a bill to make porcini the offical state mushroom of Utah. Rep. Christine Watkins (R-Price), wants to use this bill, HB 92, as a way to raise awareness of the important role mushrooms play in Utah’s ecosystem. Porcini mushrooms tend to grow in healthy, wet forests, so where there’s an abundance of mushrooms, there is probably also thriving nature. The Mushroom Society of Utah is supporting the bill, which will likely be heard in committee later this legislative session. If it passes, porcini will join 34 other official state symbols for Utah.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
