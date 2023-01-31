© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah is having some of its coldest temperatures in years

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST
Utah experienced some of its coldest conditions in years Monday morning, affecting people across the state. It even had the coldest spot in the nation: Peter Sinks, a natural limestone sinkhole near Bear Lake, which recorded a low of 60.9 degrees below zero. Other areas had lows ranging from 10 to minus 29, with Cache Valley having its coldest weather since 2017. Wind chill made those lows feel even colder by up to 25 degrees in certain areas.

The cold caused certain schools to delay by two hours or switch to virtual learning for the day, including Cache County and Box Elder School District.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
