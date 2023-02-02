USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified.

On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release , 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.

“A white GMC Sierra pickup hit the Ford head-on,” the release states. “The 23-year-old female driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died due to her injuries.”

