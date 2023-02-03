Annual Point-In-Time count shows preliminary number of people without homes

Bear River Association of Governments' annual Point-In-Time count took place early Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings last week as volunteers searched Cache County for individuals who were without shelter the night of Jan. 25.

According to Jess Lucero — Utah State University’s department head over social work and PIT count lead for the Bear River Region — the preliminary numbers for this year’s count show that 18 individuals were unsheltered, 68 were sheltered and 64 were in transitional housing.

Data is still being collected from individuals working with different organizations, the final count will likely be slightly higher.

There were also 26 observations made by volunteers. These instances include times when individuals without homes were found but could not be woken up or declined to participate. Individuals in this category will not be included in the state’s data.

As listed in a report available at jobs.utah.gov, the total amount of individuals without homes in Cache County in the 2020 PIT Count was 107. Of these individuals, 52 were not sheltered. In 2021, the total was 104 with 27 being without shelter. In 2022, 166 individuals were counted as homeless, but only 12 were unsheltered.

