Woman airlifted to hospital after collision with snowmobile in Logan Canyon

A woman hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Peter Sinks area at around 3 p.m. where a 34-year-old woman collided with a snowmobile according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was part of a group of people with connected snow tubes that were traveling downhill. At the same time, the snowmobile was headed up the hill bringing a passenger up to the top of the hill.

After the collision, the woman was knocked unconscious and suffered significant facial injuries and back injuries. Bystanders at the scene performed first aid until first responders arrived to take her to the University of Utah Hospital.

In light of this accident, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be careful and attentive this season while doing recreational activities. Officials are encouraging people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but be careful of the environment and aware of other individuals while doing so.