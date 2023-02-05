© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Woman airlifted to hospital after collision with snowmobile in Logan Canyon

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
Person sitting next to a snow tube on a hill
Kostiantyn Li
/
Unsplash

A woman hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon was airlifted to a Salt Lake City hospital Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Peter Sinks area at around 3 p.m. where a 34-year-old woman collided with a snowmobile according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was part of a group of people with connected snow tubes that were traveling downhill. At the same time, the snowmobile was headed up the hill bringing a passenger up to the top of the hill.

After the collision, the woman was knocked unconscious and suffered significant facial injuries and back injuries. Bystanders at the scene performed first aid until first responders arrived to take her to the University of Utah Hospital.

In light of this accident, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be careful and attentive this season while doing recreational activities. Officials are encouraging people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but be careful of the environment and aware of other individuals while doing so.

Tags
Utah News UPRLogan CanyonAccident
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content