USU announces monthlong events for Black History Month

Utah State University will be hosting a variety of events this month to educate the community and celebrate the richness of Black history, according to an announcement made by the school on Wednesday.

Black History Month, which was officially recognized by U.S. President Gerald Ford in 1976, honors the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history, the announcement states. Although first recognized in 1976, it was celebrated many decades prior.

Isaiah Jones, senior director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at USU, said that Black History Month is a reminder that Black American history is also the history of the United States.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.