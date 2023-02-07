Bill designed to get rid of non-functional turf passes Utah Senate

As part of a unanimous vote on Monday, the Utah State Senate is supporting a bill that will increase the amount of money needed for Utah residents to ditch their lawns.

Senate Bill 118, sponsored by Sen. Scott Sandall, is designed to inspire people to ditch their “non-functional turf” by increasing the current amount of money for turf buyback incentives to $10 million.

Several Utah cities, particularly those in Southern Utah, are already starting to ban non-functional turf as part of an effort to save water. With Utah still facing an ongoing drought and with the Great Salt Lake continuing to shrink, outdoor water conservation is being eyed as one of the most important ways of stretching water supplies.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.