© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Dogs chasing wildlife is illegal and can be detrimental to wildlife survival

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST
A group of elk eating in a snowy field
Michael Hoyt
/
Unsplash

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding owners that it’s illegal for dogs to chase and harass big game animals. They said there have been several recent incidents of big game such as deer being chased by family dogs, with an elk reportedly injured in one case.

According to the DWR, these incidents are especially worrying in winter, where wildlife have limited energy and access to food. Being chased uses up energy they need to survive as well and takes them away from where they’re trying to feed.

The DWR and Wild Aware Utah give tips for dog owners on how to prevent issues, such as supervising dogs when outdoors and keeping them leashed when appropriate and avoiding going near den sites and thick vegetation. The DWR also wants to remind owners that it’s legal for someone to injure or kill a dog that’s chasing hoofed protected wildlife.

More tips and other important info can be found at Wild Aware Utah and DWR's respective websites.

Tags
Utah News UPRUtah Division of Wildlife ResourcesWild Aware UtahWildlife
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content