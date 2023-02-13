Dogs chasing wildlife is illegal and can be detrimental to wildlife survival

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding owners that it’s illegal for dogs to chase and harass big game animals. They said there have been several recent incidents of big game such as deer being chased by family dogs, with an elk reportedly injured in one case.

According to the DWR, these incidents are especially worrying in winter, where wildlife have limited energy and access to food. Being chased uses up energy they need to survive as well and takes them away from where they’re trying to feed.

The DWR and Wild Aware Utah give tips for dog owners on how to prevent issues, such as supervising dogs when outdoors and keeping them leashed when appropriate and avoiding going near den sites and thick vegetation. The DWR also wants to remind owners that it’s legal for someone to injure or kill a dog that’s chasing hoofed protected wildlife.