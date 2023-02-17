USU issues safety alert regarding university safety tools

On Wednesday, Utah State University reminded its community about provided safety tools and announced updates to the Aggie Safe App.

The safety alert was issued “in light of recent violence at other universities,” likely in response to Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University where three people were killed and five were wounded.

The alert reminded the USU community about its safety tools and how to get up-to-date information in an emergency situation through the Aggie Alert system .

