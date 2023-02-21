Gov. Cox speaks on the legislature's progress in press conference

Gov. Spencer Cox spoke Thursday about bills on abortion and transgender youth, the state’s economic outlook and progress on water issues.

Gov. Cox began by highlighting economic growth in Utah with the announcement of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility from Texas Instruments.

“They announced they will be expanding their chip manufacturing presence with an $11 billion investment. That's the largest private investment in our state's history by more than double.”

He also gave an update on the legislature’s progress on water issues, addressing a failed resolution to create a minimum water level for Great Salt Lake.

“I feel really good about the direction we're headed. We don't need a target goal, we need a range. And we already have that range, I don't need a law to tell me what the average range is.”

Cox said the legislature is working to come to a consensus position on tax policy while working through divisive issues like transgender health.

“I want to be very clear pushing pause does not mean that we abandoned these kids who are struggling deeply. This is a good-faith effort on my part, but I can't speak to the good faith of everyone.”

He also spoke on abortion legislation introduced earlier this week.

“This is more of a cleanup around the trigger law that was passed a couple of years ago. This will actually help those providers or hospitals. This will give them the clarity that they've been asking for and seeking.”

Utah’s legislators have two more weeks to address these issues before the end of the 2023 legislative session.