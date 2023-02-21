© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Gov. Cox speaks on the legislature's progress in press conference

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published February 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST
Gov. Cox answered reporters' questions at his February press conference.
PBS Utah
/
Gov. Cox answered reporters' questions at his February press conference.

Gov. Spencer Cox spoke Thursday about bills on abortion and transgender youth, the state’s economic outlook and progress on water issues.

Gov. Cox began by highlighting economic growth in Utah with the announcement of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility from Texas Instruments.

“They announced they will be expanding their chip manufacturing presence with an $11 billion investment. That's the largest private investment in our state's history by more than double.”

He also gave an update on the legislature’s progress on water issues, addressing a failed resolution to create a minimum water level for Great Salt Lake.

“I feel really good about the direction we're headed. We don't need a target goal, we need a range. And we already have that range, I don't need a law to tell me what the average range is.”

Cox said the legislature is working to come to a consensus position on tax policy while working through divisive issues like transgender health.

“I want to be very clear pushing pause does not mean that we abandoned these kids who are struggling deeply. This is a good-faith effort on my part, but I can't speak to the good faith of everyone.”

He also spoke on abortion legislation introduced earlier this week.

“This is more of a cleanup around the trigger law that was passed a couple of years ago. This will actually help those providers or hospitals. This will give them the clarity that they've been asking for and seeking.”

Utah’s legislators have two more weeks to address these issues before the end of the 2023 legislative session.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
