Utah News

Logan council discusses anti-idling ordinance awareness

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed furthering education surrounding the city’s anti-idling ordinance.

The discussion came in response to a letter received by the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Advisory Board, recommending the council to “do a better job” at both educating the public and enforcing the current ordinance for idling, according to Council Chair Ernesto Lopez.

“It is clear this ordinance is not being adhered to or enforced within the city,” the letter said. “A random early morning walk through any neighborhood in Logan illustrates the chronic nature of violation of the current city ordinance.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

