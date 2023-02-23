Logan council discusses anti-idling ordinance awareness

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed furthering education surrounding the city’s anti-idling ordinance.

The discussion came in response to a letter received by the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Advisory Board, recommending the council to “do a better job” at both educating the public and enforcing the current ordinance for idling, according to Council Chair Ernesto Lopez.

“It is clear this ordinance is not being adhered to or enforced within the city,” the letter said. “A random early morning walk through any neighborhood in Logan illustrates the chronic nature of violation of the current city ordinance.”

