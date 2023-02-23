Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in winter storm overnight

A pair of Summit County snowmobilers were rescued after being caught in an intense winter storm that left them stranded overnight.

The two snowmobilers, both in their thirties, were stranded near Fish Lake in the High Uintas after running out of fuel, preventing them from escaping a bowl. Before getting stuck, the two had notified others where they were headed and said that they would return by nightfall.

Search and Rescue crews received a call at around 3:30 a.m., but were unsuccessful in locating the two individuals due to Tuesday’s massive winter storm. Crews weren’t able to reach the two men until 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, the two were prepared to wait out the storm for the night by building a snow cave for shelter. The two had started a fire, packed food, boots, shovels, and an avalanche bag, which proved to be enough to get them through the night.