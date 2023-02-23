© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in winter storm overnight

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A man riding a snowmobile on snow
Nate Johnston
/
Unsplash

A pair of Summit County snowmobilers were rescued after being caught in an intense winter storm that left them stranded overnight.

The two snowmobilers, both in their thirties, were stranded near Fish Lake in the High Uintas after running out of fuel, preventing them from escaping a bowl. Before getting stuck, the two had notified others where they were headed and said that they would return by nightfall.

Search and Rescue crews received a call at around 3:30 a.m., but were unsuccessful in locating the two individuals due to Tuesday’s massive winter storm. Crews weren’t able to reach the two men until 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, the two were prepared to wait out the storm for the night by building a snow cave for shelter. The two had started a fire, packed food, boots, shovels, and an avalanche bag, which proved to be enough to get them through the night.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
